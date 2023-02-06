English
Balaji Amines gets environmental clearance to expand capacity of Solapur unit

Balaji Amines gets environmental clearance to expand capacity of Solapur unit

Balaji Amines gets environmental clearance to expand capacity of Solapur unit
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 6, 2023 1:21:15 PM IST (Published)

The company has expanded the production capacity of the plant at MIDC Chincholi in the Solapur district of Maharashtra from 874.2 metric tonnes per day to 1,520.4 MT per day.

Specialty chemicals company Balaji Amines has received environmental clearance from the Central government for its manufacturing unit in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted environmental clearance to the proposed expansion of its specialty chemicals manufacturing unit.


The company has expanded the production capacity of the plant at MIDC Chincholi in the Solapur district of Maharashtra from 874.2 metric tonnes per day to 1,520.4 MT per day and by-product 900.67 MT per day to 1,552.99 MT per day.

The total water requirement in the plant is 3886.18 cubic metres per day, of which a freshwater requirement of 2592.38 cubic metres per day will be met by the MIDC Water Supply Scheme from Ujani Dam on Bhima river.

The plant will be based on a Zero Liquid Discharge System. And, the power requirement after the expansion is estimated to be 13.7 MW including the existing 10 MW.

Balaji Amines Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing and supplying specialty chemicals. The Solapur-based company manufactures methylamines, ethylamines, derivatives of specialty chemicals, and natural products. The company also manufactures derivatives, which are downstream products for various pharma /pesticide industries apart from user-specific requirements.

The company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 627.5 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 525.73 crore in the same period a year ago. Profit after tax stood at Rs 118.64 crore compared to Rs 88 crore in the year-ago period.

The Balaji Amines Ltd. stock is trading 0.69 percent lower at Rs 2,315.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
