CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsBalaji Amines arm Balaji Speciality withdraws IPO prospectus

Balaji Amines arm Balaji Speciality withdraws IPO prospectus

Shares of Balaji Amines Ltd ended at Rs 2,252.00, up by Rs 7.55, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 8, 2023 4:05:28 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Balaji Amines arm Balaji Speciality withdraws IPO prospectus
Speciality chemicals maker Balaji Amines Ltd on Friday (September 8) said its arm Balaji Speciality Chemicals Ltd (BSCL), has withdrawn its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus filed with market regulator SEBI.

Share Market Live


"...we have been informed by BSCL that its Board of Directors (on) September 8, 2023 ... decided to withdraw the DRHP filed with SEBI," Balaji Amines said in a regulatory filing.
Last year, BSCL received capital markets regulator SEBI's approval to raise funds through an IPO.
Also Read: Dixon Technologies is very close to signing a global client: Exclusive
According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO would comprise a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,60,00,000 equity shares by promoters and promoter-group entities.
Proceeds worth Rs 68 crore from the fresh issue would be used to repay debt, and Rs 119.5 crore would be spent on working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating to Rs 50 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced.
Incorporated in 2010, Solapur-based Balaji Speciality Chemicals manufactures niche chemicals which are used in various end-use industries, such as speciality chemicals, agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Its key customers include Nanjing Union Chemical Company Lts, Korea India Limited, UPL Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Aarti Drugs Ltd. From FY20 to FY22, its customer base grew from 45 to 182 customers. It had a total installed production capacity of 30,000 MTPA as of March 31, 2022.
Shares of Balaji Amines Ltd ended at Rs 2,252.00, up by Rs 7.55, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Balaji Amines

Recommended Articles

View All
Market at close | Second straight weekly gain for the Nifty 50 leaves investors richer by Rs 8.5 lakh crore.

Market at close | Second straight weekly gain for the Nifty 50 leaves investors richer by Rs 8.5 lakh crore.

Sept 8, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 6 session in a row, longest gaining streak in 2 months

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 6 session in a row, longest gaining streak in 2 months

Sept 8, 2023 IST1 Min Read

CNBC-TV18 Explains: What is the Indian Railways' FTR service that got IRCTC in focus

CNBC-TV18 Explains: What is the Indian Railways' FTR service that got IRCTC in focus

Sept 8, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Top stock recommendations: CONCOR, Balmer Lawrie & Company

Top stock recommendations: CONCOR, Balmer Lawrie & Company

Sept 8, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X