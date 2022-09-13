    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Bajaj Holdings to pay interim divided of Rs 110 per equity share

    Bajaj Holdings to pay interim divided of Rs 110 per equity share

    Bajaj Holdings to pay interim divided of Rs 110 per equity share
    By CNBC-TV18

    Shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd ended at Rs 6,624.95, up by Rs 6.20, or 0.094 percent on the BSE.

    Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (BHIL), the holding company of Bajaj Group, on Tuesday, September 13, approved an interim dividend of Rs 110 per Rs 10 share for the financial year 2022-23.
    "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 13 September 2022, considered and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 110 (1100 percent) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2023," according to a regulatory filing.
    According to the filing, the interim dividend shall be paid to the members on Monday, October 10, 2022.
    BHIL is a holding and investment company and earns income through dividends, interest, and gains on investment held. BHIL has a stake of 31.54 percent and 39.29 percent in associate companies Bajaj Auto Ltd and Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
    It has a 100 percent stake in subsidiary firm Bajaj Auto Holding Ltd and a 24 percent holding in joint venture company Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
