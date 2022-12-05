Bajaj Hindusthan shares hit upper circuit after 2.7% equity changes hands in 12 large trades

The stock is the most traded stock by volume on the BSE Smallcap index.

Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. hit a 20 upper circuit on Monday after 3.4 crore shares or 2.7 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in 12 large trades, according to Bloomberg data.

This is the second consecutive 20 percent circuit for the stock after it announced regularisation of accounts with all lenders on payment of entire overdues on Friday. Shares have climbed over 40 percent in the last five sessions.

The company paid the entire overdues towards term loan installments until September 2022, term loan interests until November 2022, and optionally convertible debenture coupon for financial year 2022 to all the lenders.

Bajaj Hindusthan is India’s largest sugar manufacturer and ethanol manufacturing company. The company has 14 sugar mills, all located in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan are trading 20 percent higher at Rs 16.15. Monday's surge has taken the stock to its highest intraday level in nearly seven months.

Shares are up for the third straight session and are trading with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 81.1. An RSI of above 70 may indicate that the stock is overbought.