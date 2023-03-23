Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar acquires stake in two companies worth Rs 800 crore

The company acquired a 98.01 percent stake in Phenil Sugars Ltd (PSL) for Rs 350 crore and a 5.04 percent stake in Bajaj Power Ventures Private Ltd (BPVPL) for Rs 445.54 crore.
Sugar major Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BHSL) on Thursday said it has acquired two companies — Phenil Sugars Ltd (PSL) and Bajaj Power Ventures Private Ltd (BPVPL) — worth Rs 800 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more
Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey
Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The company acquired a 98.01 percent stake in Phenil Sugars Ltd (PSL) for Rs 350 crore and a 5.04 percent stake in Bajaj Power Ventures Private Ltd (BPVPL) for Rs 445.54 crore.
On PSL, the company said the acquisition has been done as there is a substantial appreciation in the value of assets (mainly land) of PSL's both plants at Basti and Govindnagar, BHSL said in a regulatory filing.
"Accordingly, it is recommended to take control over PSL to realise the investments made by BHSL in PSL. After taking control of PSL, BHSL may take necessary steps to realize the amount by selling the assets of PSL in an appropriate manner and/or putting the assets to appropriate usage," the company said.
Incorporated in 2003, Phenil Sugar mainly owns and operates sugar plants. In October 2004, Phenil acquired two sugar companies, Govind Nagar Sugar (GNSL) and Basti Sugar Mills (BSML) from the Narang Group. Both GNSL and BSML have been amalgamated with Phenil with effect from April 1, 2010.
The acquisition will be completed on or before March 31, 2023, it said.
On BPVPL, the company said, “Acquired 4,05,04,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each of BPVPL, at a price of Rs. 110/ per share amounting to Rs. 445.54 crores, in a swap of Zero coupon Optionally convertible debentures (ZOCD) of Rs 445.54 crore from Lambodar Stocks Private Ltd held by BHSL".
BPVPL established in May 2010, is engaged in the business of developing power projects through its subsidiaries. It is the holding company of two of its operating companies including Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd and Bajaj Energy Ltd.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!