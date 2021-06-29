Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Bajaj Healthcare zooms 20% as firm moves patent office to make Covid drug Baricitinib

    Bajaj Healthcare zooms 20% as firm moves patent office to make Covid drug Baricitinib

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Shares of Bajaj Healthcare soared 20 percent on Tuesday after the company announced that it has moved the Indian Patent Office to make COVID-19 drug Baricitinib, blocked by Eli Lilly.

    Bajaj Healthcare zooms 20% as firm moves patent office to make Covid drug Baricitinib
    On Tuesday, shares of Bajaj Healthcare's soared 20 percent to a new high of Rs 863.95 on the BSE after the firm announced that it moved the Indian Patent Office for a licence to manufacture and supply the Covid-19 drug Baricitinib (API and formulation).
    The Mumbai-based drugmaker approached the Indian Patent Office after its request for the grant of voluntary licence was turned down by the patentee Incyte Corporation and its exclusive licence holder, the American pharma giant Eli Lilly.
    Currently, Eli Lilly and Company has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the distribution and emergency use of Baricitinib. It is to be used in combination with Remdesivir in hospitalised adult and pediatric patients aged more than two years with suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), Bajaj Healthcare said in the statement.
    Bajaj Healthcare had approached Eli Lilly & Company on two occasions, to sign the voluntary license for manufacturing and supply of Baricitinib. BHL assured them, about manufacturing high-quality products at an affordable price for the Indian patient population.
    Eli Lilly & Company declined the applications on both the occasion saying that it is challenging for them to sign voluntary licensing agreements with all the Indian companies who have requested for the same.
    "When all the attempts to get the voluntary license from the Patentee were futile, BHL moved the Indian Patent Office, requesting to grant a compulsory licence for manufacture and supply of Covid-19 Drug Baricitinib, so that it can supply the essential medicine in this pandemic situation in India," the company said.
    Bajaj Healthcare Limited a leading manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates and Formulations was established in 1993. It specialises in the manufacturing of Amino Acids, Intermediates, API, formulations & Nutraceuticals.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Pilot phase scaled up to different cities; slight delay in commercial launch: DRL

    Next Article

    J&J scraps COVID-19 vaccine trial in India; aims to accelerate availability: Report

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,485.50 25.30 1.03
    Divis Labs4,352.60 38.20 0.89
    Dr Reddys Labs5,448.00 43.75 0.81
    Nestle17,613.25 107.10 0.61
    Cipla968.05 5.00 0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,484.90 24.90 1.01
    Dr Reddys Labs5,447.00 42.90 0.79
    Nestle17,618.70 110.60 0.63
    Power Grid Corp233.05 1.25 0.54
    Bajaj Finance6,065.90 30.65 0.51
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,486.40 26.20 1.06
    Divis Labs4,351.75 37.35 0.87
    Dr Reddys Labs5,446.80 42.55 0.79
    Nestle17,607.60 101.45 0.58
    Power Grid Corp233.00 1.15 0.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,486.15 26.15 1.06
    Dr Reddys Labs5,447.00 42.90 0.79
    Nestle17,618.70 110.60 0.63
    Power Grid Corp233.00 1.20 0.52
    Bajaj Finance6,062.70 27.45 0.45

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.26500.07500.10
    Euro-Rupee88.4000-0.1600-0.18
    Pound-Rupee102.7790-0.3300-0.32
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67120.00060.09
    View More