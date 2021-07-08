Home

    Bajaj Healthcare stock hits 52-week high; gets licence to manufacture Covid drug 2-DG

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Bajaj Healthcare has received a licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market “2-Deoxy-D-Glucose” (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

    Bajaj Healthcare share price jumped over 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,009.80 on the BSE on Thursday after the company announced the receipt of a licence to manufacture “2-Deoxy-D-Glucose” (2-DG), used in the control and treatment of Covid-19.
    The company has received a licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market “2-Deoxy-D-Glucose” (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the company said in an exchange filing.
    2-DG helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. The drug works by selectively accumulating in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production, the company said.
    It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care, the company release added.
    The DRDO has granted permission to manufacture and market the 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose in the domestic market.
    At 9:50 am, the shares of Bajaj Healthcare were trading 8.63 percent higher at Rs 989.75 apiece on the BSE.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,092.00 -96.25 -2.30
    Tata Motors311.80 -5.30 -1.67
    JSW Steel682.70 -7.70 -1.12
    HUL2,455.05 -26.60 -1.07
    ONGC118.65 -1.25 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,455.30 -24.75 -1.00
    Sun Pharma675.45 -4.90 -0.72
    Kotak Mahindra1,751.90 -9.70 -0.55
    Nestle17,618.90 -95.90 -0.54
    Bajaj Finance6,166.50 -32.25 -0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
