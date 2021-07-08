Bajaj Healthcare stock hits 52-week high; gets licence to manufacture Covid drug 2-DG

Bajaj Healthcare share price jumped over 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,009.80 on the BSE on Thursday after the company announced the receipt of a licence to manufacture “2-Deoxy-D-Glucose” (2-DG), used in the control and treatment of Covid-19.

The company has received a licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market “2-Deoxy-D-Glucose” (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the company said in an exchange filing.

2-DG helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. The drug works by selectively accumulating in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production, the company said.

It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care, the company release added.

The DRDO has granted permission to manufacture and market the 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose in the domestic market.

At 9:50 am, the shares of Bajaj Healthcare were trading 8.63 percent higher at Rs 989.75 apiece on the BSE.