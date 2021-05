The share price of Bajaj Healthcare rallied over 6 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 625 apiece after the company launched Ivermectin tablets for the treatment of COVID-19.

BHL has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market Ivejaj, the oral Ivermectin, approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from May 6, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic Drugs, which is used to control parasitic roundworm infections and curing parasitic infections helps to improve health of COVID-19 patients. It works by paralysing and killing parasites, the company said.

“The second wave is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Ivejaj will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option," said Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare.

Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of Ivejaj. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses, the company said.

The drug controller of India’s has granted permissions to supply the Ivejaj (Ivermectin) in the domestic as well as in overseas market, it said.

At 12:25 pm, the shares of Bajaj Healthcare were trading 6.19 percent higher at Rs 623.75 apiece on the BSE.