Bajaj Healthcare begins trial run for new opium processing line in Gujarat

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 3:53 PM IST (Published)

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. on Wednesday announced the commencement of the trial run of a new production line for processing opium at Savli in the Vadodara district of Gujarat.


The new production line will produce Alkaloids and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in a wide range of pharmaceutical applications.

Bajaj Healthcare was the first private entity to be awarded tenders for the highly regulated opiate processing business by the Central government.

On July 12, the company was awarded two tenders from the government for manufacturing concentrated poppy straw (CPS), alkaloids, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from unlanced poppy capsules along with straw through CPS and opium gum.

The Central government’s move came as a part of its initiatives to boost the yield of alkaloids used in various drugs.

Also Read: USFDA Completes First Ever Pre-Approved Inspection Of Bajaj Healthcare's API Facility

Bajaj Healthcare was awarded contracts to manufacture Alkaloids and APIs, including processing 500 MT of unlaced poppy capsules along with straw and processing 100 MT of Opium Gum annually.

This new segment is expected to contribute Rs 25 to 30 crore by the financial year 2024. Commercial operations are expected to begin in the December quarter of the current financial year.

Shares of Bajaj Healthcare ended at Rs 404.15, up nearly 5 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
