Bajaj Finserv shares rise over 1% ahead of its mutual fund business launch

Bajaj Finserv, the holding company for the various financial services, will be announcing it mutual fund businesses via a press conference today. The non-banking financial services company got SEBI's approval in March for its MF business and the same will be operated under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.

Bajaj Finserv shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday ahead of the launch of its mutual fund (MF) business. On the BSE, the stock increased by 1.38 percent to Rs 1478.95 apiece. The stock advanced 1.37 percent to Rs 1,478.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This will be India's 43rd asset management company (AMC). This will also be the first fund house to be headquartered in Pune.