Bajaj Finserv shares rise over 1% ahead of its mutual fund business launch
By Anshul  Jun 6, 2023 10:43:56 AM IST (Updated)

Bajaj Finserv, the holding company for the various financial services, will be announcing it  mutual fund businesses via a press conference today. The non-banking financial services company got SEBI's approval in March for its MF business and the same will be operated under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.

Bajaj Finserv shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday ahead of the launch of its mutual fund (MF) business. On the BSE, the stock increased by 1.38 percent to Rs 1478.95 apiece. The stock advanced 1.37 percent to Rs 1,478.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Bajaj Finserv, the holding company for various financial services, will be announcing its mutual fund businesses via a press conference. The non-banking financial services company got SEBI's approval in March for its MF business and the same will be operated under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund. This will be India's 43rd asset management company (AMC). This will also be the first fund house to be headquartered in Pune.
In April, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund also filed a draft for five new fund offers (NFOs). The newest entrant to the mutual fund industry, is beginning its journey with a scheme in all major categories, like flexi cap funds, balance advantage funds and liquid funds among others.
