Homemarket newsstocks news

Bajaj Finance looks to strengthen tech roadmap with Rs 93 crore Snapwork stake

Bajaj Finance looks to strengthen tech roadmap with Rs 93 crore Snapwork stake

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 28, 2022 11:27 AM IST (Published)

Bajaj Finance said that the acquisition of Snapwork Technologies has been proposed with the intention to strengthen the company’s technology roadmap.

Recommended Articles

View All

Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has announced plans to acquire up to 40 percent stake in Mumbai-based technology services firm Snapwork Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for up to Rs 93 crore.


The acquisition of Snapwork Technologies has been proposed with the intention to strengthen the company’s technology roadmap. The company plans to complete the acquisition by December 31, 2022.

Bajaj Finance also clarified that the acquisition was presently not a related-party transaction.

Also Read: Bajaj Finance hikes fixed deposit interest rates — launches new tenure of 39 months

Incorporated in September 2008, Snapwork Technologies is engaged in the business of developing, consulting, providing, exporting, importing, marketing, dealing in, and implementing software technology and allied products for its clients and conducting research and development for the same.

The Bajaj Finance stock is currently trading at Rs 6,795.10, up 0.71 percent.
Also Read: Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated net profit with a 88% jump
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bajaj Finance

Previous Article

Cosmo First shares gain most in five months on proposal to consider share buyback

Next Article

TIL shares locked in 5% upper circuit after getting a strategic investor on board