Bajaj Finance shares rise ahead of Q3 earnings

Bajaj Finance shares rose more than one percent on Tuesday, ahead of the non-banking financial company's quarterly earnings due later in the day. At 10:52 am, the Bajaj Finance stock was up 0.5 percent at Rs 7,888.3 on BSE, nearly two percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 8,020.2, touched in October 2021.

The company is expected to post a strong set of numbers for the third quarter of the current financial year.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Bajaj Finance to report a net profit of Rs 2074.6 crore for the December quarter, as against Rs 1,146 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. They estimate the company's net interest income (NII) at Rs 4,910 crore, up 14.3 percent on a year-on-year basis.

"For the loan aggregators we interacted with and in their areas of presence, industry volume leader is HDFC Bank among banks and Bajaj Finance among NBFCs," ICICI Securities wrote in a note released over the weekend.

"Bajaj Finance is process-driven with quick turnaround particularly in unsecured lending, personal loans, auto loans, etc. Their payout structure to DSAs is also favourable given the volumes they drive," the brokerage added.

The DSA (direct selling agent) payout structure is linked to volume across players, which means the higher the volume, the higher the payout.