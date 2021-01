The share price of Bajaj Finance jumped nearly 4 percent on Thursday on positive sentiment after global brokerage and research firm Bernstein turned positive on the stock saying it sees a massive 45 percent upside potential.

Bernstein's positive view comes on the stock despite the firm posting a 29 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,145.98 crore for the Dec quarter versus Rs 1,614.11 crore last year.

“We upgrade Bajaj Finance (BAF) to Outperform. Bajaj Finance, after 3 quarters of risk consolidation, looks set to come back to its pre-pandemic growth trajectory in FY22,” the brokerage firm said in a report.

The bullish sentiment, according to the brokerage, is on the back of the digital capabilities of Bajaj Finance. “Its Fintech initiatives position it as an omni-channel ‘pay later’ player with an established cross-sell customer base of ~24 Mn users and 2.6k merchant relationships,” it said.

In the Dec quarter, the Gross NPAs and Net NPAs fell to 0.55 percent and 0.19 percent, respectively, as against 1.61 percent and 0.70 percent as of 31 December 2019.

Consolidated net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 4,296 in Q3, down 5.3 percent YoY.

Meanwhile, assets under management (AUM) also declined to Rs 1,43,550 crore against Rs 1,45,092 crore YoY.