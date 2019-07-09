Market
Bajaj Finance shares gain 6% on high loan growth in Q1
Updated : July 09, 2019 02:39 PM IST
Shares of Bajaj Finance surged 6 percent on Tuesday after it reported the highest loan growth in the last 11 quarters.
The company booked 7.3 million new loans during the quarter ended June 2019 against 5.6 million in same period last year.
During the quarter, the company acquired 2.5 million new customers, the company said in a filing.
