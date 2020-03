Shares of Bajaj Finance extended losses on Monday, falling 10 percent after brokerage firm Bernstein downgraded the non-bank lender. The stock has lost 18 percent in just two sessions.

The brokerage downgraded the NBFC from ‘outperform'’ to ‘underperform', and cut its target price by 64 percent to Rs 1,740 per share citing challenges to its unsecured consumer finance model during the coronavirus crisis.

“At this stage, it would be conservative to assume that the first quarter of FY2021 would be a near-complete economic freeze and a crawling recovery post that,” Bernstein said. It also expects only a marginal recovery in the second half of the next fiscal. “As things stand now, we estimate the loan growth to be 8 percent year-on-year for the FY2021 vs 35 percent run rate,” it further noted.

The brokerage expects Bajaj Finance’s credit costs to rise by 100 basis points in the next fiscal to 2.7 percent. It also expects the non-bank lender’s small and medium enterprise loans (13 percent of its loan book) and consumer business-to-consumer loans (27 percent of total loans) to face the risk of delayed collections.

It said that the NBFC's FY21 estimated earnings per share is expected to decline 8 percent and return on equity to fall to 15 percent in FY2021.