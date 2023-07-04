Bajaj Finance Share Price: Stock gains the most in nearly a year after strong business update

The gains on Bajaj Finance are coming on the back of strong volumes, which are over 10 times higher than its 20-day average.

Shares of Bajaj Finance gained as much as 8 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a strong business update for the June quarter.

For the quarter, the new loans booked by Bajaj Finance grew by 34 percent compared to the same period last year to 9.9 million from 7.4 million.

Assets Under Management (AUM) saw growth of 32 percent from last year to Rs 2.7 lakh crore from Rs 2.04 lakh crore. It also saw the highest ever quarterly increase in its AUM of nearly Rs 22,700 crore during the June quarter.

The customer franchise as of June 30, 2023, stood at nearly 73 million as compared to 60.3 million as of June 30, 2022, as per the press release. The NBFC lender recorded the highest-ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.84 million in the first quarter of financial year 2024.

"I think I will not put any incremental money again into a stock like Bajaj Finance," Market Expert Mehraboon Irani said. "From a trading angle, yes, it can possibly notch up 3-5 percent gains, I'm not ruling it out, the numbers were good. It makes you feel that things are coming back into fine fetal as far as Bajaj Finance goes," he said.

Brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy with a price target of Rs 9,000, which is a 23 percent potential upside from Monday's closing.

Shares of Bajaj Finance are currently trading 6.8 percent higher at Rs 7,830. The stock is up for the sixth straight session. This is also the biggest single-day jump for the stock in a year.

The stock has risen 20 percent in 2023 and is now only 2 percent away from its record high of Rs 8,050.