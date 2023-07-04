Bajaj Finance Share Price: Stock gains the most in nearly a year after strong business update

The gains on Bajaj Finance are coming on the back of strong volumes, which are over 10 times higher than its 20-day average.

Shares of Bajaj Finance gained as much as 8 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a strong business update for the June quarter.

Live TV

Loading...

For the quarter, the new loans booked by Bajaj Finance grew by 34 percent compared to the same period last year to 9.9 million from 7.4 million.

Assets Under Management (AUM) saw growth of 32 percent from last year to Rs 2.7 lakh crore from Rs 2.04 lakh crore. It also saw the highest ever quarterly increase in its AUM of nearly Rs 22,700 crore during the June quarter.