Bajaj Finance gains over 3% as AUM under moratorium declines

Bajaj Finance shares gained over 3 percent after the company said that its AUM under mortarium has reduced from 27 percent as of April 30, 2020, to 15.5 percent as of June 30, 2020. The consumer finance stock gained as much as 3.38 percent to Rs 3,214.30 per share on the BSE on Tuesday. At 10:05 am, shares of Bajaj Finance traded percent 2.28 higher, quoting at Rs 3,180.05 apiece.

The Bajaj Finance stock has seen a sharp rally of over 80 since its 52-week low of Rs 1,783.10 hit on May 27.

In its quarterly update to the exchanges, the non-banking finance company said that it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 in Q1FY21 as well to further strengthen its balance sheet.

"The sharp reduction in moratorium is a big positive in disclosures. Better performance in asset quality would result in big delta to earnings via lower credit cost/margin compression," domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage has cut its FY21/FY22 credit cost by 50bps/25bps to 3.9 percent/3.1 percent.

New loans booked during the quarter plunged 76.3 percent to 1.7 million as compared to 7.3 million in the same period last year.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) rose 7 percent Rs 138,000 crore as of June 30, 2020, as compared to Rs 128,898 crore as of June 30, 2019. However, AUM dropped 6 percent sequentially from Rs 1.47 lakh crore at the end of March quarter.

"While QoQ decline in AUM is in line with our expectation, a pickup in economic activities should lead to better AUM growth going forward. On the other hand, BAF is likely to benefit from a lower cost of funds from bank loans as well as market borrowings," Motilal Oswal said.

The company’s customer franchise as of June 30, 2020, stood at 43.0 million as compared to 36.9 million as of June 30, 2019. During the quarter, the company acquired 0.5 million new customers.

“Bajaj Finance has been doubling its customer franchise every three years though the pace somewhat moderated in FY20 and will further slowdown in the interim. Company’s cross-sell franchise remains robust at 55-60 percent,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

“The company continues to remain well-capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 26.4 percent as of 30 June 2020,” it said.

The consolidated liquidity surplus was approximately Rs 17,600 crore as of 30 June 2020. The Company's liquidity position remains very strong, it added.

Bajaj Finance’s deposit book increased to Rs 20,000 crore in Q1FY21 as against Rs 15,084 crore in Q1FY20.

ICICI Securities believes that the company’s agility and excellence will be put to test amidst COVID dislocation.

“However, can it navigate better-given granularity, de-risked portfolio, strong risk management, cost consciousness and capital preservation,” the brokerage said.