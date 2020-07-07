  • SENSEX
Bajaj Finance gains over 3% as AUM under moratorium declines

Updated : July 07, 2020 11:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finance shares gained over 3 percent after the company said that its AUM under mortarium has reduced from 27 percent as of April 30, 2020, to 15.5 percent as of June 30, 2020.
New loans booked during the quarter plunged 76.3 percent to 1.7 million as compared to 7.3 million in the same period last year.
