Bajaj Finance Q4 results: Co reports highest ever net profit at Rs 2,420 crore

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 2,420 crore, an 80 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump, for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,347 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 2,442.1 crore for the quarter under review.

The non-banking finance company posted its highest ever consolidated profit after tax at Rs 7,028 crore in the fiscal ended March 2022, up 59 percent, it said in a release. In 2020-21, the net profit was at Rs 4,420 crore.

The net interest income in the latest March quarter rose 30 percent to Rs 6,068 crore. For the full year, it was up 27 percent at Rs 21,892 crore. "Loan losses and provisions for Q4FY22 was Rs 702 crore as against Rs 1,231 crore. The company holds management and macro-economic overlay of Rs 1,060 crore as of March 31, 2022," the release said.

Loan losses and provisions for the year was at Rs 4,803 crore as against Rs 5,969 crore in the year-ago period. In an investor presentation, the company said it was an excellent quarter across balance sheet growth, portfolio quality and profitability.

"Omnipresence agenda continued to accelerate in Q4. Overall, excited about FY23 prospects," it added. The company's consolidated Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 1,97,452 crore as of March 31, 2022.

In Q4, AUM growth was secular across all lines of businesses. On the asset quality front, the gross and net non-performing assets at the end of March 2022 stood at 1.60 percent and 0.68 percent respectively, down from 1.79 percent and 0.75 percent as of March 2021.

Deposits book grew by 19 percent YOY to Rs 30,800 crore as of March 31, 2022. Its contribution to consolidated borrowings stood at 19 percent as of March 31, 2022. The company has created a deposits V2 plan to grow deposits book significantly over the next three years.

GNPA and NNPA stood at 1.60 percent and 0.68 percent as of March 31, 2022, as against 1.73 percent and 0.78 percent as of December 31, 2021. The company’s GNPA and NNPA ratios are now better than pre-covid levels.

Overall stage 2 assets stood at Rs 3,861 crore as of March 31, 2022, as against Rs 5,299 crore as of December 31, 2021. Overall stage 3 assets stood at Rs 3,133 crore as of March 31, 2022, as against Rs 3,108 crore as of December 31, 2021. This includes one large B2B commercial account of Rs 393 crore which has moved to Stage 3 in Q4 FY22.

In Q4, the company booked 6.28 million new loans as against 5.47 million in Q4 FY21. In FY22, new loans booked were 24.68 million as compared to 16.88 million in FY21. In Q4, volume growth in B2B consumption businesses was 15% and disbursements growth was 27 percent. B2B disbursements were Rs 13,187 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 10,404 crore in Q4 FY21.

In Q4, opex to NII was 34.6 percent. The company continues to invest in teams and technology for business transformation. Given the deep investments being committed to Omnichannel strategy (geo-expansion, app platform, web platform), the company expects Opex to NII to remain elevated for FY23.

In Q4, loan losses and provisions were Rs 702 crore. This includes an additional charge of Rs 100 crore for one large B2B commercial account. In Q4, loan loss to average receivables was 0.38 percent. On a quarterly basis this metric is now better than pre-covid levels. The company has a management overlay of Rs 1,060 crore as of March 31, 2022.

Bajaj Finance said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for FY22. The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bajaj Finance ended at Rs 7,240.70, up by Rs 231.65, or 3.31 percent on the BSE.