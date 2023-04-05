Bajaj Finance shares rise after over 20% loan volume growth, CLSA upgrade

CLSA expects Bajaj Finance to outperform its peers as its loan growth was faster in the March quarter as compared to the previous October-December quarter.

Brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded its recommendation on Bajaj Finance to outperform from the earlier rating of underperform after the non-bank lender released its March quarter business update on Tuesday.

CLSA has also raised its price target on Bajaj Finance to Rs 6,600 from Rs 6,000. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 15 percent from Monday's closing levels.

Bajaj Finance reported a 20.6 percent year-on-year growth in new loans booked during the March quarter. In absolute terms, the figure stood at 76 lakh. The company's customer base increased by 20 percent year-on-year to 6.9 crore, while Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by nearly 30 percent from last year to Rs 2.47 lakh crore during the March quarter.

The brokerage expects Bajaj Finance to outperform its peers as its loan growth was faster in the March quarter as compared to the previous October-December quarter, which was the festival period.

Loan growth stood at 21 percent after a couple of quarters of single-digit growth. However, it remains below the pre-Covid period.

At current levels, Bajaj Finance trades at 20 times financial year 2025 price-to-earnings, implying a favourable risk-reward and scope for multiple expansion if the growth remains robust, according to CLSA.

Shares of Bajaj Finance are off opening highs, trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 5,840.