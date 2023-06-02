Here's why this analyst chose Bajaj Finance as his top financial pick

Jefferies said that Bajaj Finance remains among its top picks in the financial space. It further said that new loan verticals are being built with 10-year views.

Brokerage house Jefferies has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Bajaj Finance and raised the target price to Rs 8,310 from Rs 7,280 per share as it expects the company to deliver healthy growth in loans in the next four years.

The new target price implies a potential upside of 18 percent from Thursday's closing level of Rs 7,040.5 apiece on the BSE.

The brokerage has upped its target price as it expects the non-banking financial services company (NBFC) to deliver a healthy 27 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in loans over the financial years 2023-26.

This growth in loans will support 26 percent CAGR in earnings during the financial years 2023-26 and a rate of return (RoE) of 25 percent.

Jefferies has raised earnings to factor the fall in funding costs into improved net interest margins (NIMs) in FY26.

The brokerage house said that Bajaj Finance remains among its top picks in the financial space. It further said that new loan verticals are being built with 10-year views.

During the March quarter, Bajaj Finance reported a net profit of Rs 3,158 crore, beating street estimates. Its profit was up 30 percent from Rs 2,419.51 in the same quarter a year ago. A CNBC-TV18 Poll pegged the profit figure at Rs 3,110.1 crore.

Besides, revenues from operations surged 24 percent to Rs 11,359.59 crore in the March quarter from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Finance are trading 0.17 percent lower at Rs 7,028.55.