Here's why this analyst chose Bajaj Finance as his top financial pick

Jefferies said that Bajaj Finance remains among its top picks in the financial space. It further said that new loan verticals are being built with 10-year views.

Brokerage house Jefferies has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Bajaj Finance and raised the target price to Rs 8,310 from Rs 7,280 per share as it expects the company to deliver healthy growth in loans in the next four years.

Live Tv

Loading...

The new target price implies a potential upside of 18 percent from Thursday's closing level of Rs 7,040.5 apiece on the BSE.