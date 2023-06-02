English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsHere's why this analyst chose Bajaj Finance as his top financial pick

Here's why this analyst chose Bajaj Finance as his top financial pick

Here's why this analyst chose Bajaj Finance as his top financial pick
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 3:12:02 PM IST (Published)

Jefferies said that Bajaj Finance remains among its top picks in the financial space. It further said that new loan verticals are being built with 10-year views.

Brokerage house Jefferies has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Bajaj Finance and raised the target price to Rs 8,310 from Rs 7,280 per share as it expects the company to deliver healthy growth in loans in the next four years.

Live Tv

Loading...

The new target price implies a potential upside of 18 percent from Thursday's closing level of Rs 7,040.5 apiece on the BSE.


The brokerage has upped its target price as it expects the non-banking financial services company (NBFC) to deliver a healthy 27 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in loans over the financial years 2023-26.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X