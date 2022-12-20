Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential, Hero MotoCorp and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in red on Tuesday amid mixed cues from global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 4,145 with a stop loss at Rs 4,050
Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 6,800 with a stop loss at Rs 6,630
Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,845 with a stop loss at Rs 2,750
Sell Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 402 with a stop loss at Rs 423
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 820
Sell Delta Corp with a stop loss at Rs 226
Sell Lupin with a stop loss at Rs 740
Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 435
