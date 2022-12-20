Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential, Hero MotoCorp and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in red on Tuesday amid mixed cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 4,145 with a stop loss at Rs 4,050

Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 6,800 with a stop loss at Rs 6,630

Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,845 with a stop loss at Rs 2,750

Sell Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 402 with a stop loss at Rs 423

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 820

Sell Delta Corp with a stop loss at Rs 226

Sell Lupin with a stop loss at Rs 740

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 435