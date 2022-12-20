English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential, Hero MotoCorp and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential, Hero MotoCorp and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential, Hero MotoCorp and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 20, 2022 9:25:09 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in red on Tuesday amid mixed cues from global markets.

Recommended Articles

View All
How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How quota politics is playing out in Karnataka election 2023 runup

Explained | How quota politics is playing out in Karnataka election 2023 runup

IST4 Min(s) Read

Box office bounces back in 2022 with KGF 2, RRR, and now Avatar: Way of the Water

Box office bounces back in 2022 with KGF 2, RRR, and now Avatar: Way of the Water

IST2 Min(s) Read

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read


CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 4,145 with a stop loss at Rs 4,050
Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 6,800 with a stop loss at Rs 6,630
Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 2,845 with a stop loss at Rs 2,750
Sell Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 402 with a stop loss at Rs 423
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 820
Sell Delta Corp with a stop loss at Rs 226
Sell Lupin with a stop loss at Rs 740
Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 435
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

Next Article

Wall Street posts fourth straight drop, Treasury yields rise as recession fears weigh