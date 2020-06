Shares of Bajaj Finance rallied over 4 percent on Friday outperforming the benchmark equity indices. Analysts believe that the company is better placed than other weak non-banking finance companies (NBFC) in the post-lockdown scenario.

The stock has been gained in four of the previous five sessions. The shares have risen over 33 percent from 52-week lows of Rs 1,783.10 hit on May 27. The market capitalization of the company stood at Rs 1,42,146.03 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s liquidity position remained very strong, with an overall surplus of approximately Rs 15,725 crore as of March 2020 on a consolidated basis and as of May 15, it was around Rs 20,900 crore.

The strong liquidity buffer will enable the company to capture growth opportunities in the post-lockdown phase, analysts said.

The company’s consolidated assets under management rose 27 percent YoY to Rs 1,47,153 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. New loans booked during Q4FY20 increased by 3 percent to 6.03 million from 5.83 million in Q4FY19. Adjusted for lower acquisition due to lockdown, new loans booked would have grown by 21 percent to approximately 7.03 million, the company had said in its March quarter earnings report.

“The company has a granular and high-churn Retail/SME portfolio. 37 percent of loans mature within a year. The business model relies significantly on the addition of new customers and good macros for cross-selling to existing customers,” brokerage Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage expects the near-term focus to be on collections and managing liquidity and opex while growth will likely to be the least priority.

“We model credit cost of 4.4 percent/3.3 percent for FY21/FY22. While we remain convinced of the strength of Bajaj Finance’s business model to deliver better-than-sector returns over the medium-to-long term and get comfortable on multiples,” the brokerage added.

The company’s net interest income (NII) in Q4FY20 rose by 38 percent to Rs 4,684 crore from Rs 3,385 crore in Q4FY19. Gross non-performing assets during the quarter remained stable at 1.61 percent while net NPA fell 5 basis points to 0.65 percent from 0.70 percent QoQ.

Despite high provisions in Q4FY20, the bottom-line for FY20 grew by an impressive 32 percent YoY implying RoE of 20.1 percent, among the best in industry, ASK Investment Managers said.

Bajaj Finance operates a modular compensation structure with incentives forming a material portion. This modular structure allows the company to scale back expenses quickly if the business growth moderates. Consequently, brokerages expect the staff expenses to decline in FY21 while EMI collection expenses to increase. Overall, operating expenses in FY21 are expected to be lower than FY20.

“While on one hand FY21 is likely to see extreme pressure on growth and contraction in profitability, on the other, Bajaj Finance is trading at 2.8x BVPS/16x EPS on FY22ii basis, at a 40 percent premium to HDFC Bank. Therefore, multiples could compress further in the near term,” IIFL Securities said.

The brokerage advises buying on dips for the long term though, as the business model is likely to remain intact and a sharp pull-back will likely ensue when the COVID-19 effect fades.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.