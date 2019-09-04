Market
Bajaj Energy gets Sebi's go ahead for Rs 5,450 crore IPO
Updated : September 04, 2019 07:38 AM IST
Bajaj Energy will soon come up with its IPO as it receives SEBI's nod to raise an estimated Rs 5,450 crore through an initial share-sale offer.
Bajaj Energy's initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs 5,150 crore and an offer for sale of scrips up to Rs 300 crore by Bajaj Power Ventures.
Bajaj Power owns 100 percent stake in Bajaj Energy, which is into developing, financing and operating thermal power plants with a gross installed capacity of 2,430 MW.
