Bajaj Consumer shares gain most in 14 months after near double-digit volume growth

Even as Bajaj Consumer’s hair oil market share remained flat at 10.4 percent, Almond Drops hair oil was regaining momentum.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. rallied over 10 percent on Thursday, its biggest single-day gain in 14 months, after the company reported strong volume growth during the March quarter.

The company reported volume growth of 9.9 percent in the March quarter and 5.6 percent for financial year 2023.

Bajaj Consumer's revenue increased by 14.3 percent during the quarter to Rs 249.4 crore, compared to Rs 218.2 crore during the same period last year.