TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 11,450
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 20% intra-day; Macquarie rates outperform, price target at Rs 592 per share

Updated : October 16, 2019 11:30 AM IST

Bajaj Consumer Care shares quoted at Rs 232.25, up almost 19 percent on BSE.
Bajaj Resources ltd, the promoter of the Bajajcon, sold nearly 3.23 crore shares or about 22 percent stake at Rs 194.56 apiece for Rs 629 crore in a block deal on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing.
Bajaj Consumer Care's consolidated net profit rose 11.2 percent year-on-year (yoy) to Rs 56.03 crore, and revenue rose 3.2 percent yoy to Rs 214.22 crore in Q2FY20.
Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 20% intra-day; Macquarie rates outperform, price target at Rs 592 per share
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV