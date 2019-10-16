Market
Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 20% intra-day; Macquarie rates outperform, price target at Rs 592 per share
Updated : October 16, 2019 11:30 AM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care shares quoted at Rs 232.25, up almost 19 percent on BSE.
Bajaj Resources ltd, the promoter of the Bajajcon, sold nearly 3.23 crore shares or about 22 percent stake at Rs 194.56 apiece for Rs 629 crore in a block deal on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing.
Bajaj Consumer Care's consolidated net profit rose 11.2 percent year-on-year (yoy) to Rs 56.03 crore, and revenue rose 3.2 percent yoy to Rs 214.22 crore in Q2FY20.
