Shares of Bajaj Auto surged over 6 percent on Thursday after the company posted a profit in the March quarter of FY20. The market sentiment was upbeat after brokerages remained bullish on the stock post earrings.

The stock surged as much as 6.4 percent to Rs 2,722.80 per share during trade on Thursday.

At 9:54 am, the stock was trading 5 percent higher at Rs 2,687.70 as compared to a 0.5 percent, or 151 points, rise in the BSE Sensex at 30,969.

The two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer reported a 0.4 percent growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,310.3 crore in Q4 supported by a lower tax rate and higher other income.

The profit in the corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 1,305.59 crore, which included a one-time gain of Rs 342 crore on the reversal of charges related to NCCD and education cess after a Supreme Court order.

Revenue from operations during the quarter declined 8.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,815.85 crore impacted by lower sales volumes on account of the coronavirus-forced lockdown. The company’s sales volume in Q4FY20 fell 16.9 percent to 9,91,961 units as compared to 11,93,590 units sold in the same quarter last year.

Among brokerages, CLSA maintained 'buy' on the stock with the target price raised to Rs 3,000 per share from Rs 2,800 earlier. Q4 results were significantly better than expectations, it said, adding that it derives comfort from the company's margin resilience and strong free cash flow conversion. The brokerage also increased the company's FY21-22 EPS by 6-7 percent.

Nomura was also bullish on the stock with the target at Rs 3,030 per share. The brokerage said that currency benefit and price hikes will support the margin and expects volume recovery for Bajaj Auto in H2FY21.