Auto Bajaj Auto shares jump 10% to hit 52-week high; should you buy? Updated : January 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST The company's standalone net profit rose 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,556.28 crore versus Rs 1,261.6 crore in the year-ago period. Bajaj Auto recorded the highest ever turnover which for the first time ever exceeded Rs 9,000 crore. Brokerage house CLSA maintained its 'outperform' rating but raised its target price from Rs 3,725 to Rs 3,915.