The share price of Bajaj Auto rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday after the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer clocked global sales of 3.48 lakh units in April.

The stock rose as much as 2.8 percent to its day's high of Rs 3,950.20 per share on the BSE.

The firm registered domestic sales of 1.26 lakh units in April 2021 as against zero sales in the same period last year. Bajaj exported 2.21 lakh units last month, up a whopping 592 percent than the 32,009 units exported in April 2020.

Combining the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales, Bajaj Auto sold 1.34 lakh units in the domestic market and exported 2.53 lakh units, which are the company's second-highest monthly exports ever.

The company pioneered the sports motorcycling segment with the launch of the Pulsar in 2001 which continues to be the market leader in India and in several overseas markets. In FY21, Bajaj Auto sold over 12.5 lakh units globally.