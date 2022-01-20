Bajaj Auto shares decline after Q3 profit drops 22% YoY

Bajaj Auto shares were in focus on Thursday, a day after the auto maker announced its quarterly earnings. While the results beat Street estimates, they were weak compared to those from Q3 last year.

The stock fell as much as 2.2 percent to Rs 3,368.5 apiece on BSE as the weak numbers on YoY basis combined with the overall selling pressure in the market weighed on investor sentiment.

However, Bajaj Auto shares recovered some losses and were trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 3,407.7 apiece, at 9:55 am.

After market hours on Wednesday, Bajaj Auto reported a net profit of Rs 1,214.2 crore for the December quarter, down 22 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Its quarterly revenue increased 1.3 percent to Rs 9,021.7 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 1,159 crore over revenue of Rs 8,948 crore.

Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma told CNBC-TV18 that the demand environment was uncertain and there were supply chain disruptions in the December quarter. The company saw a significant increase in costs in the first nine months of FY22, after most of the cost rise hit the industry in the beginning of the fourth quarter of FY21, he said.

Sharma also said there is a marginal cost increase in the fourth quarter. The company is preparing itself for negative industry growth in Q4, he said.

ALSO READ

The company reported Rs 1,372 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA), down 20.7 percent on year. Its EBITDA margin came in at 15.2 percent, as against 19.4 percent in the year-ago period.

Analysts had estimated Bajaj Auto's EBITDA at Rs 1,283 crore and EBITDA margin at 14.3 percent.

"We think the margin has bottomed out," Sharma said.