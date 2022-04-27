This auto stock made investors 17% richer in 2022 but demand for 2-wheelers decline ahead of Q4 earnings

Bajaj Auto shares lost more than a percent in early trade on Wednesday as investor sentiment turned negative ahead of the two-wheeler maker’s earnings report due later in the day.

On Wednesday, investors turned cautious as the company is likely to report a weak quarterly performance. Earlier this month, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, told CNBC-TV18 that sales saw a 30 to 40 percent decline in March owing to a shortfall of semiconductors.

Reports also suggest demand for two-wheelers continued to remain weak. Eighty percent of two-wheeler dealer respondents to an Icra survey indicated that demand remains weaker than last year.

“Extended work and education-from-home have impacted scooters demand, whereas undistributed rainfall affected demand for rural-centric motorcycles,” the rating agency said.

The sectoral gauge Nifty Auto was also down more than a percent in intraday trade with shares of 14 out of 15 auto companies in the pack trading in the red, having declined 0.1 to 2.8 percent in early deals.

At 10:45 am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading at Rs 3,869.80, down 0.5 percent from their previous close on the NSE.

Most auto stocks like M&M, Eicher Motors, and Maruti were rising until recently with the semiconductor chip supply situation improving over the past few months, however, today’s downtrend comes amid an overall negative mood across global markets.

So far in 2022, Bajaj Auto is amongst the biggest gainers. It has given a return of more than 17 percent this year (year-to-date) as against the benchmark Nifty which slipped more than 3 percent during the period.

What Street expects?

A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts suggests Bajaj Auto may report a fall in its profit to Rs 1,024 crore against Rs 1,332 crore during the January to March quarter last year. Its margin is expected to be under pressure due to higher raw material costs.

Given domestic volumes were weak during the March 2022 quarter, analysts expect volumes to be the lowest since Q1FY21. Supply-side challenges and demand weakness have led to a volume decline in domestic markets, they explained.

Raw material cost as a percentage of sales has risen to 74.3 percent in Q4 versus 71.9 percent Y-o-Y, they said. EBITDA is likely to come in at Rs 1,143 crore, down from Rs 1,524 crore during the same period the previous year.