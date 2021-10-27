Bajaj Auto Q2 beats estimates, net profit up 12% to Rs 1,274.5 crore

Two-wheeler automobile manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Wednesday posted a 12 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 1,274.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,138.2 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 1,184 for the quarter under review.

Its revenue from operations during July-September jumped 22.4 percent to Rs 8,762.2 crore, compared with Rs 7,155.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation) rose 10.7 percent year on year to Rs 1,401.1 crore in Q2FY22. EBITDA margin for Q2FY22 stood at 16 percent as compared to 17.7 posted in Q2FY21.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bajaj Auto ended at Rs 3,777.45, down by Rs 14.50, or 0.38 percent on the BSE.