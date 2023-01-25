Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Infosys: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Wednesday amid negative cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3760 with a stop loss of Rs 3645

Buy LTIMindtree for a target of Rs 4610-4620 with a stop loss of Rs 4455

Sell Hindalco for a target of Rs 470 with a stop loss of Rs 490

Sell Balrampur Chini for a target of Rs 360 with a stop loss of Rs 380.50

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,550

Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 774

Sell HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2010

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,540