English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Infosys: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Infosys: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Infosys: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Jan 25, 2023 9:32:31 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Wednesday amid negative cues from global markets.

Recommended Articles

View All
Cheteshwar Pujara turns 35: Top knocks of the batsman who made Test batting tempting in the era of T20 cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara turns 35: Top knocks of the batsman who made Test batting tempting in the era of T20 cricket

Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

Anand Mahindra was eyeing Satyam much before the scam broke out

Anand Mahindra was eyeing Satyam much before the scam broke out

Jan 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

BharOS — what is this new 'secure' operating system with an edge over Android

BharOS — what is this new 'secure' operating system with an edge over Android

Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

1.3 billion dollar deals stuck at CCI due to lack of quorum

1.3 billion dollar deals stuck at CCI due to lack of quorum

Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3760 with a stop loss of Rs 3645
Buy LTIMindtree for a target of Rs 4610-4620 with a stop loss of Rs 4455
Sell Hindalco for a target of Rs 470 with a stop loss of Rs 490
Sell Balrampur Chini for a target of Rs 360 with a stop loss of Rs 380.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,550
Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 774
Sell HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2010
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,540
First Published: Jan 25, 2023 9:31 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

Previous Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 25

Next Article

Oil rebounds as China demand recovery optimism supports prices

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X