Auto
Bajaj Auto Q2 profit surges 22% YoY, beats estimates; stock up 3%
Updated : October 23, 2019 01:21 PM IST
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported better-than-expected earnings in the July-September quarter this fiscal year. The standalone net profit this year came in at Rs 1,402 crore v/s CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,189 crore.
Last year, the auto maker's net profit came in at Rs 1,152.48 crore, an increase of 22 percent year-on-year (YoY).
