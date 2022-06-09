Bajaj Auto board to consider share buyback on June 14

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Thursday said its board will meet next week to consider the buyback of shares. Buying back shares is considered a tax-efficient way of rewarding shareholders.

"This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, inter-alia to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from 9 June 2022 to 16 June 2022 (both days inclusive), for the designated persons as per the Company's Code of Conduct framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended," it added.

The Pune-based company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,526 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022. Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 7,975 crore during the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 8,596 crore in the same period of FY21.

The company’s consolidated net profit in the 2021-22 fiscal rose to Rs 6,166 crore, up 27 percent compared to Rs 4,857 crore in 2020-21. Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 33,145 crore in the last fiscal as compared with Rs 27,741 crore in 2020-21.

Shares of Bajaj Auto ended at Rs 3,876.90, up by Rs 83.95, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.