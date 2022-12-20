Homemarket newsstocks news

AXISCADES Technologies gains 5% on engineering services contract renewal with Airbus

AXISCADES Technologies gains 5% on engineering services contract renewal with Airbus

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 1:34:00 PM IST (Published)

This is the fourth time that AXISCADES has been awarded a contract by Airbus for engineering services.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

Next Article

ICICI Securities expects GAIL’s gas trading and petchem business to remain under pressure