AXISCADES Technologies gains 5% on engineering services contract renewal with Airbus
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 1:34:00 PM IST (Published)

This is the fourth time that AXISCADES has been awarded a contract by Airbus for engineering services.

Shares of AXISCADES Technologies rose five percent in the intraday trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it has renewed its contract with Airbus to provide engineering services.


The company would provide engineering services for product design and plant engineering for all Airbus aircraft programs.

This is the fourth time that the company has been awarded a contract by Airbus for engineering services.

The contract renewal will involve providing niche engineering services on product development and plant engineering across fuselage and wings, covering different locations and divisions.

“AXISCADES will provide the  desired value and competitive edge that Airbus seeks through the combination of its deep  domain expertise and digital & industry-leading technologies,” David Bradley, Chairman of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. said.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, AXISCADES was also recently acknowledged by Airbus as a preferred EMES3 (Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, and Services Strategic Suppliers) supplier.

With its in-house design Organisation and signatory delegation provided by Airbus, AXISCADES continues to be a strategic partner for the aircraft manufacturer.

The company said it reduces risk through global flexible delivery models that make use of local skilled talent in its European near-shore offices along with the talent pool in India.

AXISCADES has subsidiaries in the USA, UK, Canada, Germany, and China, and offices in India, Germany, France, Denmark and USA. It has a team of over 2,300 professionals.

Shares of AXISCADES are locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 317.75.

