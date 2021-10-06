From Hindustan Unilever to SBI Cards, here are Axis Securities' festival unlock picks

Hindustan Unilever (HUL):

Axis Securities said the company's management remains upbeat on growth opportunities across segments.

Hero MotoCorp: The brokerage said Hero is a key beneficiary of demand revival post the second wave of COVID-19. It also expects the upcoming festive season to bode well for the company.

SBI Cards: SBIC has a diversified credit card portfolio and is a perfect mix of leveraging its wide range of co-branded cards, Axis Securities said.

Relaxo Footwear: The brokerage said the medium-term outlook for Relaxo is stable and it can gain higher market shares from unorganised players and presence in e-commerce channels.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Axis Securities said the festive season can be positive for the company as there is a strong pent up demand that would drive growth for offline sales as consumers have remained in isolation and shut down for over two years now.