Axis Bank to see higher slippages in FY20 compared to FY19, says CLSA
Updated : October 23, 2019 09:59 AM IST
CLSA lowered earnings FY20 estimates for Axis Bank on higher tax incidence and slightly higher credit costs.
The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 900 per share.
