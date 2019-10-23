#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Axis Bank to see higher slippages in FY20 compared to FY19, says CLSA

Updated : October 23, 2019 09:59 AM IST

CLSA lowered earnings FY20 estimates for Axis Bank on higher tax incidence and slightly higher credit costs. 
The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 900 per share.
