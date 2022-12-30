Axis Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Friday tracking weak global cues across global markets.
Recommended ArticlesView All
These five stocks doubled in 2022 and boosted these mutual fund houses holding them exclusively
IST5 Min(s) Read
MSMEs: Will 2023 be about survival or growth?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023
IST2 Min(s) Read
Do YouTubers need to pay income tax? What about minors?
IST3 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 955 with a stop loss at Rs 925
Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 116 with a stop loss at Rs 109.50
Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 792 with a stop loss at Rs 760
Sell Granules India for a target of Rs 310 with a stop loss at Rs 327
Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst
Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 116 with a stop loss at Rs 109
Buy SBI for a target of Rs 625 with a stop loss at Rs 600
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!