Axis Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Friday tracking weak global cues across global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 955 with a stop loss at Rs 925

Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 116 with a stop loss at Rs 109.50

Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 792 with a stop loss at Rs 760

Sell Granules India for a target of Rs 310 with a stop loss at Rs 327

Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst

Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 116 with a stop loss at Rs 109

Buy SBI for a target of Rs 625 with a stop loss at Rs 600