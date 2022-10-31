    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Axis Bank stake sale: Bain Capital to sell 1.2% in bank for $410 million

    Axis Bank stake sale: Bain Capital to sell 1.2% in bank for $410 million

    Axis Bank stake sale: Bain Capital to sell 1.2% in bank for $410 million
    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

    Private equity player Bain Capital is likely to sell its stake in Axis Bank under a $410-million block deal, sources told CNBC-TV18. The floor price for the Axis Bank block deal is Rs 888 per share, which is a discount of up to 2 percent on the scrip's close on Monday.

    Private equity player Bain Capital is likely to sell a 1.2 percent stake in Axis Bank under a $410-million (Rs 3,350 crore) block deal on Tuesday, November 1, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

    The three Bain Capital affiliates — BC Asia Investments VII, BC Asia Investments III, and Integral Investments South Asia IV — collectively hold a 4.27 percent stake in Axis Bank under the FDI (foreign direct investment) category.
    The floor price for the Axis Bank block deal is Rs 888 per share, which is a discount of up to 2 percent on the scrip's close on Monday, October 31, in the block deal. JP Morgan is the broker of the deal.
    In 2017, Bain Capital picked up a stake of 4.8 percent in Axis Bank for Rs 6,854 crore.
    Shares of Axis Bank ended at Rs 905.85, up by Rs 2.85, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.
    First Published: IST
