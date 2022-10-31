Axis Bank stake sale: Bain Capital to sell 1.2% in bank for $410 million

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Private equity player Bain Capital is likely to sell a 1.2 percent stake in Axis Bank under a $410-million (Rs 3,350 crore) block deal on Tuesday, November 1, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The three Bain Capital affiliates — BC Asia Investments VII, BC Asia Investments III, and Integral Investments South Asia IV — collectively hold a 4.27 percent stake in Axis Bank under the FDI (foreign direct investment) category.

The floor price for the Axis Bank block deal is Rs 888 per share, which is a discount of up to 2 percent on the scrip's close on Monday, October 31, in the block deal. JP Morgan is the broker of the deal.

In 2017, Bain Capital picked up a stake of 4.8 percent in Axis Bank for Rs 6,854 crore.

Shares of Axis Bank ended at Rs 905.85, up by Rs 2.85, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.