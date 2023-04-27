Axis Bank Q4 Results | Posts net loss of Rs 5,728 crore, declares dividend

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Axis Bank Ltd ended at Rs 881.05, down by Rs 6.75, or 0.76 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,117.8 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a loss of Rs 5,739.3 crore for the quarter under review.

The net interest income (NII) of the bank jumped 33.1 percent, coming at Rs 11,742.2 crore against Rs 8,819.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

The net interest margin (NIM) for the current quarter stood at 4.22 percent, up 73 bps year-on-year.

Gross NPA stood at 2.02 percent in the March quarter against 2.3 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA came at 0.39 percent against 0.47 percent quarter-on-quarter.

In monetary terms, gross NPA stood at Rs 18,604.2 crore against Rs 19,961 crore quarter-on-quarter, whereas net NPA came at Rs 3,558.9 crore against Rs 3,830.1 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Recoveries from written-off accounts for the quarter were Rs 823 crore. Reported net slippages in the quarter adjusted for recoveries from written-off pool was negative Rs 147 crore, of which retail was Rs 807 crore, CBG was Rs 26 crore and wholesale was negative Rs 980 crore.

Fee income for the fourth quarter grew 24 percent year-on-year and 14 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,676 crore. Retail fees grew 31 percent year-on-year and 14 percent quarter-on-quarter and constituted 69 percent of the bank's total fee income.

Retail assets (excluding cards and payments) fee grew 22 percent year-on-year and 12 percent quarter-on-quarter. Retail cards and payments fees grew 50 percent year-on-year and 14 percent quarter-on-quarter. The corporate & commercial banking fees together grew 12 percent year-on-year and 13 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The trading gains for the quarter stood at Rs 83 crore; miscellaneous income in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 136 crore. Overall, non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit, and miscellaneous income) for the current quarter grew 16 percent year-on-year and 5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,895 crore.

Provision and contingencies for the current quarter stood at Rs 306 crore. Specific loan loss provisions for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 270 crore. The bank has not utilised Covid provisions during the quarter.

The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of Rs 11,928 crore at the end of the fourth quarter. It is pertinent to note that this is over and above the NPA provisioning included in our PCR calculations. These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.42 percent as on March 31, 2023.

On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional + Covid provisions) stands at 145 percent of GNPA as on March 31, 2023. Credit cost for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, stood at 0.22 percent, declined 10 bps YoY and 43 bps quarter-on-quarter.

As on March 31, 2023, the bank's provision coverage, as a proportion of gross NPAs stood at 81 percent, as compared to 75 percent as of March 31, 2022, and 81 percent as of December 31, 2022.

As on March 31, 2023, the bank had a network of 4,903 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,741 centres compared to 4,758 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,702 centres as of March 31, 2022.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023.