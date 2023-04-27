Axis Bank Q4 Results | Posts net loss of Rs 5,728 crore

1 Min(s) Read
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Axis Bank Ltd ended at Rs 881.05, down by Rs 6.75, or 0.76 percent on the BSE.
Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,117.8 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a loss of Rs 5,739.3 crore for the quarter under review.
The net interest income (NII) of the bank jumped 33.1 percent, coming at Rs 11,742.2 crore against Rs 8,819.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.
The net interest margin (NIM) for the current quarter stood at 4.22 percent, up 73 bps year-on-year.
Gross NPA stood at 2.02 percent in the March quarter against 2.3 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA came at 0.39 percent against 0.47 percent quarter-on-quarter.
In monetary terms, gross NPA stood at Rs 18,604.2 crore against Rs 19,961 crore quarter-on-quarter, whereas net NPA came at Rs 3,558.9 crore against Rs 3,830.1 crore quarter-on-quarter.
