The share price of Axis Bank surged over 8 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-estimated earnings for the quarter ended July 2020.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 482.85 apiece after gaining 8.21 percent in the early trade on the BSE. At 11:30 am, the stock was trading 5.45 percent higher at Rs 470.50 per share.

The bank’s net profit declined 18.8 percent due to lower fee income and higher provisions. The profit during the quarter stood at Rs 1,112.17 crore as compared to Rs 1,370.08 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII) rose by 19.5 percent YoY to Rs 6,985.3 crore in the quarter, while loan growth was at 17 percent (including TLTRO investments) and deposits growth at 19 percent on a quarterly average basis (QAB).

Asset quality improved sequentially as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as a percentage of gross advances declined 14 bps to 4.72 percent while net NPAs dropped 33 bps to 1.23 percent.

Slippages during Q1FY21 were at Rs 2,218 crore, compared to Rs 3,920 crore in Q4FY20.

The bank’s loan book under moratorium in Phase-2 fell sharply to 9.7 percent of loans from 27 percent of loans in Phase-1.

Brokerages have a bullish view on the stock.

CLSA

“Axis Bank 1QFY21 results were better than muted expectations on PPOP and asset quality. Cost flexibility led to a 5% YoY core PPOP growth vs a decline we had expected. At the margin, asset quality disclosures are a positive surprise given our expectation of +8.5% slippages and 5.3% credit costs expectation over FY21-22F,” CLSA said.

The brokerage factors in Rs 12,000 crore of capital raise and now expects Axis Bank to deliver 14 percent ROEs by FY23F.

CLSA maintained a 'Buy' rating and raised the target price to Rs 600 from Rs 580 earlier.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse maintained an 'Outperform' rating and raised the target to Rs 550 from Rs 450 earlier.

“The company’s Q1 results were relatively healthy despite a sharp decline in loans under moratorium. The management is conservative on both provisioning and accounting. Its slippages contained at 1.4 percent, aided by the moratorium, BB & below book. The moratorium moderation share will help to ease asset quality concerns. Its CET was at 13.5 percent which is comfortable and the company is likely to raise buffers,” the brokerage said.

Jefferies

Jefferies maintained 'Buy' rating and raised the target to Rs 550 from Rs 530.

The brokerage said that the key positive in the result was the decline in moratorium loan, but believes that collections will be key to watch. Its Q1 profit was down 19 percent YoY, but ahead of the brokerage estimates.

“Loan growth was steady at 13% with some moderation in retail loans (down from 24% in 4Q to 16% now) and an uptick in corporate loans. Casa growth picked up 15% YoY to 41% of loans, but we would also like to see improvement in net client acquisition and flattish YoY debit card levels reflect the weaker momentum,” Jefferies said.

Citi

Citi said that the company continues to build the buffer, while there was a sharp fall in the moratorium. Citi likes that the bank is being conservative and continues to build a provisioning buffer. “The slowing loan growth, low NIM and elevated credit costs will keep the profitability low,” the brokerage said.