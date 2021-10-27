Should you buy, hold or sell Axis Bank shares after Q2 earnings?

Axis Bank shares were in focus on Wednesday a day after the private sector lender reported its financial results for the July-September period. The Axis Bank stock traded 3.8 percent lower at Rs 810.2 on BSE in early deals, having dropped as much as 4.3 percent initially.

Axis Bank on Tuesday reported an 86.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 3,133.3 crore for the July-September period. Its net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - rose 7.8 percent to Rs 7,900.3 crore compared with the corresponding period a year ago. ( Read more on Axis Bank results

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected Axis Bank to post a net profit of Rs 2,912.1 crore and NII of Rs 8,064.3 crore.

Here's what brokerages said about the bank's stock and earnings:

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage maintained an 'overweight' rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,000. The lender's asset quality is strong, which is reflected in its lower slippages and credit costs, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank's quarterly profit, however, fell short of the brokerage's estimate due to lower pre-provision operating profit. Morgan Stanley has reduced its estimates on the lender's pre-provision operating profit for the near term but expects improvement over the next 2-3 years.

Jefferies

The brokerage retained its 'buy' call on Axis Bank but raised its target price to Rs 1,020 from Rs 910. The lender's Q2 profit exceeded estimates aided by a lower credit cost, and the moderation in slippages and low restructuring looks positive, according to Jefferies. It, however, said that Axis Bank's net interest margin is below peers, and narrowing the gap can take time.

CLSA

The brokerage said Axis Bank's asset quality is strong but the pre-provision operating profit is weak. CLSA reduced its pre-provision operating profit estimates by 2-4 percent, though it left the profit estimates unchanged. Axis Bank has lagged peers on growth in loan and the pre-provision operating profit, said CLSA, which maintained its 'buy' call on the lender with a target price of Rs 1,080.