Axis Bank share price dips 6% post Q4 results; brokerages remain bullish

Updated : April 29, 2020 11:04 AM IST

Shares of Axis Bank quoted at Rs 433.15 apiece, down 4.90 percent on the NSE at 10.32 am.
Axis Bank reported a surprising net loss of Rs 1,388 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.
Axis Bank's net interest income rose 19.3 percent to Rs 6,808 crore as against Rs 5,706 crore, YoY. 
