Motilal Oswal picks this private sector bank as its top pick for calendar year 2023

Motilal Oswal's price target implies a potential upside of 21 percent for Axis Bank from Tuesday's closing levels.
Buy / Sell Axis Bank share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022
IST7 Min(s) Read
Motilal Oswal expects Axis Bank's credit costs and slippages to remain under control as asset quality issues are behind them.
Axis Bank achieved its target of having a consolidated Return on Equity (RoE) of 18 percent during the September quarter. Motilal Oswal believes that the bank remains on track to deliver a sustainable RoE of 18 percent in the medium term.
Axis Bank is improving operating efficiency as cost-to-assets is expected to decline by two percent by financial year 2025. As a result, 51 percent of incremental operating expenditure in the past one year has been made towards investment in technology and business.
Shares of Axis Bank are currently trading flat at Rs 932.8.